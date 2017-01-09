Melton’s Brighter Futures project helps reduce social isolation

Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland’s Brighter Futures project, funded by Melton Borough Council, continues to be well attended and is successfully achieving its aim of reducing social isolation in the borough.

The course is run as four workshops over four weeks at Melton’s Gloucester House and offers people the chance to meet up with peers, enjoy lunch together and to learn about the wealth of activities available to older people locally.

Groups enjoy a variety of talks and demonstrations and each of the four days includes a two course lunch and the chance to join the AGE UK Lunch Club on one of the days.

Major change in later life, much of which is unavoidable or unplanned, can often leave older people without a network of friends or peers. Reduced income in later life also reduces their access to activities which can have a detrimental effect on their wellbeing and mental health. It also puts them at risk of loneliness which can trigger depression and affect both physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Brighter Futures coordinator Jane Cowan said: “I’m delighted that the sessions have been so informative and interesting.

“Participants are leaving more confident about where they can get help should they need it and have had fun enjoying new activities and meeting new people. Most participants have gone on to join other groups and activities they found out about by attending Brighter Futures.”

The workshops will continue into the New Year, with spaces now available on the fifth course starting today.

The workshops are free but participants will be requested to make a £5 contribution to lunch and refreshments. For details or to book a place call Jane on (01664) 840745.