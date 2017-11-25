Melton’s Big Weekend Christmas festivities to start with Lights Switch On

Put the first weekend of December in your diary when Christmas kicks off to a flying start in Melton with the biggest three days of fun-packed entertainment the town has ever seen.

Event organisers have together created a co-ordinated event package for maximum impact to encourage residents and visitors to flock to the High Street.

The lights and fireworks delight PHOTO: Tim Williams

The stage will again be host to a huge array of local schools, bands and artists over the three days (December 1 to 3), with over 40 acts in all to entertain shoppers, including star performances from singers Lily Taylor-Ward, Yolanda Offodile and Charlie Russell, Performing Stars and the Rock Choir.

This Christmas bonanza starts with the Victorian Christmas Lights Switch on event (Friday, 6.45pm), where the star-studded cast of Melton Theatre’s Cinderella, will switch on the lights with the Mayor of Melton, Cllr Tejpal Bains, followed by an awe-inspiring firework display and fantastic local talent performing on the stage until 7.30pm.

The main man himself, Santa, will be transported to his new Grotto by Melton’s Trumpton and will be in residence throughout the whole weekend with a huge sack of Christmas gifts.

There will also be free parking in all of the Long Stay car parks over the three days, so a perfect opportunity to do some late night shopping on the Friday, with all shops open all day on Sunday.

The Christmas tree and lights glow in Market Place PHOTO: Tim Williams

Cllr Joe Orson, leader of Melton Borough Council, said: “Melton’s Big Weekend is a fantastic annual event for our town centre, encouraging locals and visitors to shop in Melton. We’ve a great Christmas Lights Switch On event planned on the Friday to kick it all off.

“The council is proud to work in partnership with the Victorian Christmas Fayre, the Melton BID, Melton Mowbray Town Estate and sponsor Melton Building Society to create this truly great event to promote Melton and boost the local economy.”

Full details of the Christmas events can be found at www.melton.gov.uk/events or facebook/meltonbc