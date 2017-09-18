Melton real ale and cider festival a barrel of laughs

Plenty of revellers flocked to enjoy a cold one at Melton Mowbray Beer and Cider Festival.

A two-day celebration of all things ale, the festival is now in its 15th year and is bigger and better than ever.

Cellar manager John Arthur and Bill Flint with Belvoir Brewery's 'Brothers in Arms' ale PHOTO: Tim Williams

Fifty casks of ale were on offer for drinkers to try, along with around 20 ciders and perries and six craft beers on a keg system.

The crowds, at the Cattle Market, were entertained by The Hound Dogs on Friday and by Govannen, The Peas and Basket Case on Saturday. Ten-year-old leukaemia-sufferer Grace Moore declared the festival open at the sponsors evening on Thursday.

Market manager Tim Webster said: “There were 50-odd sponsors which was the most ever. Grace attended on Thursday night with her parents, and said a few words which went down well with everyone.

“The event raised money for the children’s leukaemia charity.

Real ale and cider fans pack out the Market Tavern PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Friday was excellent, people came from far and wide and tickers sampled all the beers. Saturday was even better. The market was packed throughout the day.”