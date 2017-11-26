Melton ready for a authentic Victorian Christmas Fayre takeover

Melton’s hugely successful Victorian Christmas Fayre is likely to be bigger and better than ever with over 150 traders booked this year.

The event, held Friday, Saturday and Sunday (December 1 to 3), will have stalls clothed in Victorian attire for a truly Dickensian market.

Crowds fill the streets for the festive fayre PHOTO: Tim Williams

Traditional festive gifts, local produce and hand-crafted wares will inspire visitors and residents alike to shop local and support the wealth of specialist businesses and producers home grown to Melton and the surrounding area.

There will be a wide variety of street entertainment including shows from the Snow Queen, Silver Lady, Morris Dancers, Ice Men and the immensely popular Street Beggars.

Queen Victoria will also be mingling amongst the crowds with the unique opportunity to join her in a local cafe for tea and sandwiches.

Ruth Wakeling, Victorian Christmas Fayre organiser, said: “Again, this year we’ve seen a fantastic response from coach companies coming to visit over the full weekend.

“With a fantastic line up of entertainment and stalls throughout (10am to 4pm), we’re really looking forward to another successful Victorian Christmas. Thank you again to sponsors, the Melton BID and the Melton Building Society for sponsoring it.”

Shelagh Core, manager of the Melton BID, said: “We’re really looking forward to another successful Victorian Christmas Fayre. The BID will again be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Window,’ so we’re encouraging all businesses to get involved and create a truly authentic Victorian town for the weekend.”

Visit http://www.victorian-fayre.co.uk/