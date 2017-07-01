Melton pub The Kettleby Cross to hold 17-day cider festival

Cider lovers will be able to enjoy a wide range of draught craft ciders from around the UK during a 17 day festival in Melton.

The cider festival will take place at The Kettleby Cross in Wilton Road on Friday, until Sunday, July 23, inclusive.

The pub will offer 15 ciders including some not previously available at the pub and the others produced exclusively for the festival. There will also be award-winners among the available ciders.

As well as apple and pear, there will also be ciders made with elderflower, strawberry, rum and raisin, as well as toffee-apple and ginger, lychee and ginseng.

All of the ciders will cost £2.89 a pint.

The ciders on offer include; Kung Fu Cider (Sandford Orchards), Toffee Apple Cider (Mr Whitehead’s), Stan’s Big Apple (Thatchers), The Artful Roger (Hunts), Somerset Redstreak (Perry’s), Pear Mania (Cockeyed Cider Company) and Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak Cider).

Pub manager Zoe Tuffs said: “The Melton Kettleby Cross will be offering a superb selection of craft ciders during the festival. Cider is the perfect drink to enjoy during the summer and we believe that the festival will appeal to cider lovers as well as those enjoying cider for the first time.”

Customers will be able to order three third-of- a-pint ciders for the price of a pint.