Melton pub The Kettleby Cross staging 12-day beer festival

Beers from the UK as well as Australia, USA, South Africa, Sweden and Spain are available at The Kettleby Cross in Melton as part of its beer festival.

The pub in Wilton Road is selling these exotic ales as of yesterday until Sunday, October 22.

All beers are priced at £2.19 a pint.

The line-up includes new, seasonal and speciality beers as well as those brewed exclusively for the festival.

There are beers flavoured with pink grapefruit, coffee, chocolate, tobacco and toffee.

The overseas beers are; St Eriks Midnight Sun (St Erik’s Brewery, Sweden), Young Henrys Newtowner (Young Henrys Brewery, Australia), Arcadia Autumn Wheat (Arcadia Ales, USA), Cerveza Fort Oatmeal Porter (Cerveza Fort Brewery, Spain) and Zululand Pale Ale (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

The UK beers include; Chocca Mocca (Cotleigh Brewery), Banana Bread Beer (Charles Wells Brewery), Green Hop Monster (Rudgate Brewery), Dark Side of the Moon (Truman’s Brewery), Trojan Horse (Caledonian Brewery) and Steampunk (Vale Brewery).

Pub manager Zoe Tuffs said: “We’re promising our customers a superb range of beers from overseas which have been brewed especially for the festival, together with some great beers from brewers across the UK.

“The festival really will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy and tatse a range of excellent beers over 12 days.”

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of- a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.