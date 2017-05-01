Melton oasis to open for National Garden Scheme

Tresillian House in Dalby Road, Melton, opens to the public for the first time this year, on Sunday, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The quiet oasis has blue cedar trees, excellent specimen trulip trees and a vegetable plot. There is also an original bog garden and natural pond.

This year there will be a seasonal talk by gardner Christina Moulton for those who wish to listen.

Admission is £3 and children go free. Cream teas and lunches will be served.

The three-quarter-acre garden is available to look round from 11am-4.30pm.