Melton Mowbray Photographic Society will keep you busy this season

The Melton Mowbray Photographic Society start their new season next Friday (September 22) and is looking forward to welcoming new members.

If you’re a novice who loves taking pictures or are looking to carve a career in the industry then this club can assist you with your needs.

Red Grouse PHOTO: Melton Mowbray Photographic Society

Melton Mowbray Photographic Society promotes enjoyment, advencement and inclusion.

Chairman David Morris said: “On behalf of the committee I would like to extend a warm welcome to previous, current and new members, and hope you continue to enjoy your photography and learn something new this season.

“Photography is a hobby, which whilst sometimes frustrating, takes us away from the stresses of everyday life.

“Whatever your abilities, age or type of camera, you will be given a warm welcome at our club. We have a great season of activity planned, so no matter what your photographic abilities, or type of photos you like to take - you will find plenty to keep you interested.

“We meet at the Samworth Centre, Burton Road, please arrive for a 7.30pm start. The entrance is via the passageway between the Crown Inn and the Samworth Centre.”

For more information visit http://www.meltonphotographic.co.uk or search Melton Mowbray Photographic Society on Facebook.

New joiners are able to take advantage of a special offer of first year membership for just £24.