Melton Mowbray: Now and Then talk to be held at town museum

Melton Carnegie Museum will be hosting a nostalgic event looking at old photos of the town on Wednesday, May 31.

Local historian and photographer Arthur Payne will be giving the brand new 10th installment of his very entertaining evening talk Melton Mowbray: Now and Then.

Mr Payne will show old pictures of Melton that are up to 150-years-old and compare them with modern photos of the town and share some fascinating anecdotes along the way.

Admission is £4 per person and pre-booking is essential for this very popular talk.

The doors will be open at 7pm and the talk will begin at 7.30pm.

For any enquiries or to reserve a seat drop-in to the museum or call 0116 3053860.