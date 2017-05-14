Melton Mowbray Baptist Church Parent and Toddler Group hosts 21st anniversary get together party

Melton Mowbray Baptist Church Parent and Toddler Group celebrated its 21st anniversary last week.

Former leaders and helpers, including Janet Gilchrist who started the group in 1996, were invited to attend the celebrations on Wednesday. Revd Dr Nick Ashton led a prayer and singing, the children made party hats and everyone shared the celebration cake.

The group meets from 9.30-11.15am each Wednesday in term-time and is attended by about 70 children and parents, grandparents and carers. The play session includes crafts, singing and refreshments and costs £1 per family.

For further information about the group contact Denise Smallridge on 07941905494