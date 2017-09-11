Melton Mowbray and District Historical Society plan new season of meetings and talks

Members of the Melton Mowbray and District Historical Society are looking forward to their winter programme and welcome new people to join them.

The new season will consist of seven meetings including presentations by local speakers and historians. The talks are designed to entertain as well as inform and focus on social history.

During the first presentation, on Friday, October 13, in Sage Cross Methodist Church and Community Centre, at 7.30pm, Judith Wright, a senior archivist at Boots UK will introduce Jesse Boot - an ethical entrepreneur.

Thereafter meetings will be held on the second Friday of the month.

More details about the society can be found at: meltonmowbrayhistorical.org or by calling Vaughan on (01664) 569922.