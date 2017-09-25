Melton Lions to run free diabetes tests

Melton Mowbray Lions have once again teamed up with charity Silver Star Diabetes, who run Mobile Screening Units, to offer free tests, in the Market Place on Saturday (October 7).

The club wants to raise awareness of type 2 diabetes by carrying out the tests and offering expert advise inside a mobile screening bus that will be stationed in Nottingham Street, near Wilko, between 9am and 4pm.

Melton Lions president, Sabrina Tate, said: “There are currently over 3 million people diagnosed with diabetes in the UK and over one million people who have type 2 diabetes, but don’t yet know it.

“The main role of the Mobile Diabetes Unit is to carry out important diabetes testing in the community and to promote culturally sensitive health care, with regard to the high prevalence of diabetes in major towns and cities.”

Alongside the diabetes service Melton Lions will be collecting old spectacles, providing free message in bottle containers and giving out Plugsters, a simple device which assists pulling out plugs from sockets.

Sabrina added: “We look forward to chatting to as many people as possible. No appointments are needed.”