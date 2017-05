An annual quiz night organised by the Melton Mowbray Lions Club will take place next Friday (May 19).

The event will run in the concert room of the Royal British Legion, in Thorpe End.

Doors will open from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The event is priced at £7.50 per person and includes supper. Teams of up to six people can take part.

Proceeds from the evening will go towards the club’s local charity fund for Melton.

To book tickets or for more information call Tony Eaves on (01664) 565 544.