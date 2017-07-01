Melton hosts Mars Petcare’s pet friendly party in the park

Get up and stop pooching around because this weekend Melton offers the purrfect oppawtunity to celebrate with Mars Petcare’s party in the park.

This year’s annual party in the park is made even more special as it marks the opening of the Be Dog Friendly awards – an initiative which recognises the towns and places in the UK most welcoming to dogs and their owners. As part of the campaign led by Melton Borough Council and Mars Petcare to make Melton the UK’s number one pet friendly town, the town will be entering the competition.

You can have your say and vote for Melton by visiting the Be Dog Friendly Award website.

The event, held in the town’s Play Close Park today (9am-5pm), is organised by Mars Petcare’s Melton factory team and this year’s top attractions include Melton’s very own dog show, Muddy Paws dog wash, pets and owners photo booth, dog agility course and a pet tombola.

Mark Stimson, process operator at Mars Petcare, and one of the organisers of the event, said: “We’re proud to have organised a free day for the community to enjoy. Melton has great community spirit and days like this really bring everyone and their pets together. I’d like to thank everyone in involved in the organisation, volunteering and management of the event – it’s great to see so many different activities available.

“This year we’re particularly proud as the event is part of the town’s bid to become the UK’s most pet friendly town. The competition to find the UK’s most dog friendly town opens today so we want everyone to get voting!”

Last year, saw the party in the park raise £1,751 for Hounds for Heroes, Rainbows Children’s Hospice, Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary and Dogs Trust. This year again will see efforts to raise money for a number of causes including Pets As Therapy and Hounds for Heroes.

To vote for Melton as the UK’s most dog friendly town please visit http://www.dogfriendly.co.uk/be-dog- friendly/ to place your bid!