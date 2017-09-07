Melton Gig Guide: September 8 to 13 - Melton Times

Paul ‘The Newtonian’ Matthews will perform at the Noels Arms on Friday. Paul will be familiar to many as one of The Silver Threetles. In addition to hearing the acoustic guitar and ukulele, you can expect to listen to lots of wonderful songs you know.

On Saturday, The Groove Merchants will gig on Thorpe Road Playing Field. They have an extensive collection of instrumental material and the ensemble provides a perfect backing for vocalists, of which the group has many experienced ones.

The Black Rose Society, war horses of the music scene, will play a good mix of 80s rock, metal, and party tunes at the Genny B on Saturday.

Saturday sees The Likes perform at the Noels Arms. The Likes are a four-piece band who play a range of covers from classic rock to indie, and even throw in a bit of rap/hip-hop.

Ska, mod and new wave sounds from the 50s to the 80s will be brought to life by the excellent musician that is Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone at The Grapes on Saturday.

Luke and Lucy headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Their gig will be a stripped back acoustic set that will include classics by Kings Of Leon, Muse, Bon Jovi, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Stereophonics, The Civil Wars and Damien Rice.

The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial is putting on another acoustic night on Sunday. Those who wish to entertain should be ready with a song or an instrument. Everyone is welcome to take part, or just listen.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday, Bill’s Bar in Oakham is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.