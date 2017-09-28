Melton Gig Guide: September 28 to October 1 - Melton Times

Howard Rose and friends will be gigging at the Noels Arms tonight. Howard will be playing a thank you gig for his supporters and those who’ve donated towards the JustGiving page set-up by 12-year-old student Eva Finnemore.

Burton Lazars Village Hall will have Andrew and Mandy Watchorn in it on Friday. The couple will present a lively and informal evening of traditional tunes, songs and stories from the area, featuring Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle, hummelchen, guitar and voice, as well as Swedish bagpipes and nyckelharpa.

On Friday at the Noels Arms, Rare Groove Project will headline. The band play a mix of lesser played, sometimes forgotten, soul and funk gems, with some classic R&B tracks thrown in.

The Groove Merchants will gig at Eaton Village Hall on Friday. The group play jazz, jazz funk, jazz blues and jazz rock fusion. They have an extensive collection of instrumental material and the ensemble provides a perfect backing for vocalists, of which the group has many.

Take a trip down memory lane, back to the 80s on Saturday. The Market Tavern will be hosting a plethora of bands including RockSka, Real Monsters and Analogue Haze. Fancy dress is encouraged and proceeds will be donated to The Treble One Trust.

Saturday sees Smokin Aces perform at The Saddle in Twyford. They’re a tight three man nucleus that play classic songs spanning a number of decades and genres.

The Geese and Fountain will host Janine Booth on Saturday. This will be her 2nd Live Spoken Word Cabaret. Janine is a marxist, socialist-feminist, author, poet, speaker, tutor, former RMT executive member and supporter of Workers’ Liberty. That’s a lot to cover in one evening!

The Genny B has booked Katmandu, a four-piece pop/rock covers band, on Saturday. Their set will include hits from A to Z, Adele to Zeppelin.

Female fronted rock band, Stone Punch, will blitz the Noels Arms on Saturday. They will cover a range of classic numbers from bands such as AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Black Crowes and Pearl Jam.

On Saturday at The Grapes, Chris Byrne “The Vocalist” will perform a show that includes the very best of rock ‘n’ roll, soul, Motown, 60s and pop. Popular classic hits combined with up-beat modern pop and rock means there will be something for everyone.

The Noels Arms is the venue to be at to see Flying Burrito Brothers featuring Dan Britton on Sunday. From Hank Williams to T Rex via The Eagles, The Stones and Elvis with Dan Britton, Neil and ‘tiny’ Segrott and the Spencer Brothers will play classic country, rockabilly and blues from the likes of Elvis and Johnny Cash.

The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial has booked songwriter Lily Gaskell to perform on Sunday. The songs in her repertoire include hits from Sinéad O’Connor, Tom Jones, Bob Dylan and The Human League.