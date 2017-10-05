Melton Gig Guide: October 5 to 11 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms will host another Open Mic Goodness night led by landlord Archie Pearson later this evening. Get up on stage and play or sing your heart out. Whatever you fancy!

The Troubadours perform at The Carington Arms in Ashby Folville on Friday. Expect classic tunes with golden harmonies and melodies good enough to eat.

Govannen will headline at The Nags Head in Harby on Friday. As always there will be jigs and reels,and contemporary Irish songs.

The Genny B has booked The Veltones on Friday. Be sure to pack your boogie boots and your singing voices for what promises to be a great night. Expect a wide selection of songs from the 60s right through to the present day.

On Saturday Ten2Ten will play at the Genny B. Ten2Ten are intimate yet loud and raucous, with the emphasis very much on having a good time. Their set will include music from the likes of Clapton, Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top and AC/DC.

Saturday sees Breathe Fire gig at the Noels Arms. Mark Kane has been bringing his bands back to the venue time after time. Stormcrow, Lick of Python and now Breathe Fire.

The Grapes is the place to be to see Mark Farren perform on Saturday. His music ranges from Elvis to Kings Of Leon.

Bodgers Mate are back at the Noels Arms on Sunday. They perform a wide choice of music styles including classic acoustic, rock, blue grass, Latin, Celtic and more. Bodgers Mate play with guitars, fiddles, mandolins, citterns, harmonicas and stick bass.

The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial is putting on another acoustic night on Sunday. Those who wish to entertain should be ready with a song or an instrument. Everyone is welcome to take part, or just listen.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday, Bill’s Bar in Oakham is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.