Melton Gig Guide: November 9 to 12 - Melton Times

Remember, remember the 9th of November. The Noels Arms is hosting another Wax Comical Comedy Chip Shop evening tonight. Opening this time will be Steff Todd and closing the show will be Roger Monkhouse. There’s a new number for ordering your grub, it’s 07732 653500.

Sticky Fingers headline at the Noels Arms on Friday. Mick and Keef take a well earned night off and instead let Scampi, Ken and the band be the highlight of your weekend.

Ska, mod and new wave sounds from the 50s to the 80s will be brought to life by the excellent musician that is Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone at The White Hart on Friday.

Manor Farm at Rearsby is having a Muso Jumble Sale on Saturday and Sunday. Not a gig, but of great interest to musicians. There will be a great selection of guitars, memorabilia, records and more.

The Enchanted Faery Ball returns to The Market Tavern on Saturday. Shamus O’Blivion will blast out all their Celtic energy at the event and create an atmosphere of utter fun and frolics.

The Belvoir Academy will be the main attraction at Stathern’s War Memorial Institute on Saturday. They’re a blues, rock and pop seven piece covers band with guitars, keyboard and sax.

The Noels Arms has booked Izzara to perform on Saturday. According to London promoter Bugbear, Izzara are “an indie classique band, but with some deft almost metal lead guitar, sounding a bit like Buffalo Tom in places, though with a decidedly Brit accent.”

On Saturday, at The Black Swan, The Rebels are in town. This band were born to rock. They cover a great range of songs from the last five decades including some forgotten classics.

Saturday sees The Twisted Crew rock at the Genny B. Baz Gostinskie returns with his new band name The Twisted Crew (formally The Twisted Sisters). Expect songs from Michael Jackson to Amy Winehouse and AC/DC to Skunk.

The Noels Arms have booked Lil Roosters to headline on Sunday. Lil Rooster’s Chris Hall and Hazel Scott are no strangers to the international stage. They’ll mix them ol’ Cajun blues sounds with a little touch of Scots-Celtic soul. Their gig will include favourites from Kate Rusby, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Johnny Cash. Acoustic duo Bitter and Twisted will be live once again at The Half Moon on Sunday. They play songs from classic rock ‘n’ roll to Ed Sheeran.

The Genny B is the place to be at on Sunday to see Howard Rose. He’ll be performing a big selection of hits from Adele, Carole King, Queen, Sam Smith, The Beatles and more.

On Sunday, at the Noels Arms, The Fourmasons will play their carefully selected programme from the American songbook. Each member, a capable soloist, will explore and reconstruct the finer architecture of swing, jazz and latin styles.