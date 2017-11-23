Melton Gig Guide: November 24 to 26 - Melton Times

On Friday, at Asfordby Village Hall, it’s definitely a case of triskaidekaphobia with Asfordby Soul 12+1. The evening will feature more classic Northern and Modern Soul, Motown, R&B and the odd surprise.

The Noels Arms hosts the Pesky Alligators on Friday. The Pesky Alligators are Kirsty Fletcher (drums, vocals, harmonica) and Tim Alford (guitar, vocals, harmonica). They formed in London at university, 16 years ago, and since then have clocked up over two thousand gigs. Their influences include The Cramps, Dolly Parton, Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, AC/DC and more.

On Friday, in The Carington Arms at Ashby Folville, When Cousins Marry will bring their mix of country, blues and bluegrass to the venue. These local hillbillies bring mountain music to Melton from the likes of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Bob Dylan and Steve Earle. The band features mandolin, banjo and slide guitar for a real Americana sound.

Roadhouse blues with rock ‘n’ roll and soul thrown in, Friday sees Rip the Sky gig at The Black Swan. Rip the Sky has been rocking the local scene for years and guarantee a good night of dancing, performing numbers by the likes of The Stones, Status Quo, and Chuck Berry.

The Smokin Aces headline at The Crown Inn at Old Dalby, on Friday. They’re a tight three man nucleus that play classic songs spanning a number of decades and genres. Enjoy a mixture of Queen, The Beatles, David Bowie, Billy Joel, Thin Lizzy, Steve Harley and Fleetwood Mac.

The Genny B is the place to be to see The Underdogs on Friday. The Underdogs are a five-piece rock and punk covers band from Melton with a wide range of songs covering everyone’s taste. They’ll play hits from the likes of AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin, Kasabian, Queen, The Darkness, The Cult and Pearl Jam. Rock out with five local lads who’re right on top of their game.

The King is back! Multi award-winning Elvis impersonator, Gordon Hendricks, gigs at Scalford Hall on Saturday. Gordon continues to entertain people all over the world with his shows which keep the memory of Elvis alive. He has received accolade after accolade for his performances and concerts. A night not worth missing!

XL return to the Noels Arms on Saturday. XL are a five-piece classic rock/pop covers band from the Midlands. They like nothing better than entertaining the audience. Their set is music ranging from the 50s to the present day.

On Saturday, at the Genny B, Analogue Haze return as a new three-piece format to play sounds of the 80s. Their songs have been reworked.

Southside Rebellion gig at The Grapes on Saturday. They formed in 2009 as four lads from the south side of Leicester, all old enough to know better, with the intention of recreating the exciting period between 1977-1982, when punk rock was at the forefront of British rock culture. They promise accurate renditions of some of the scenes most famous tunes, played with the fire and passion that they were intended.

Sunday sees Elvis Fontenot and The Sugar Bees perform at the Noels Arms. For the past 25 years Elvis Fontenot have turned traditional cajun and zydeco music, eclectic covers and original songs into their own trademark high energy swamp ‘n’ roll. A five-piece band with instrumentation that includes accordions, fiddle, mandolin, guitars, drums, frottoir and a triangle. Unfortunately, they had to cancel last year due to the passing of a band member. The band said: “We’d like to think that Craig is with us in spirit every time we play.”

The absurdly talented and passionate performer, CJ Hatt, is making his long-awaited debut at The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, on Sunday. Always popular, CJ can often be found busking on the streets of Grantham and the surrounding towns. As it’s November, he’s decided to come inside, so you don’t have to get cold!

The Half Moon has booked Gus Ryder to perform on Sunday. Gus’s capability as a vocal multi-instrumentalist is enhanced by his magical personality. With material from 60s to 90s, his act is very different. He plays guitar, saxophone and clarinet.

Pot Luck Duo headline at the Genny B on Sunday. Pot Luck Duo are an acoustic duo featuring Jodie Cambel, vocalist from band “The Twisted Crew,” and her boyfriend Shane. They cover pop and indie hits from Sheryl Crow, Stereophonics, Oasis, Pulp and more.