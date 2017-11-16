Melton Gig Guide: November 17 to 19 - Melton Times

The White Lion plays host to The Rogues on Friday. The Rogues were formed a little over two years ago by Rob Peasant (vocals and guitar) and Lee Jaimes (vocals and percussion). Rob and Lee worked together in Leicester band The Boys of 61 for four years before deciding to try their hand at an occasional duo gig.

Howard Rose headlines at Belvoir Brewery, in Old Dalby, on Friday. He will be playing an acoustic set to celebrate ten year of Belvoir Brewery. Party hits and classics from Adele, Carole King, Queen, Sam Smith, The Beatles, AC/DC, Bill Withers, Labrinth, The Stereophonics and more.

Friday sees Echo Drive perform at the Noels Arms. Echo Drive maintain a “something for everyone” approach to their set list. With that you’ll get an authentic sounding band even though they move from nu-folk to classic rock and 90s Indie, from funk to pop and even some electro and dance numbers. They’re driven by well-known local singer Calder McLaughlin and his gravelled, characterful vocal.

The Crown is the place to be to see Dave The Rock Band on Friday. This band will play their final gig of the year in Melton. They’ll be looking forward to seeing old friends from Hinckley, Syston, Leicester, Loughborough, Derby and Notts - in fact, all of the minor villages on the edge of Melton. Dave was conceived in December 2013 after a very ad-hoc rendition of Sweet Child Of Mine. James and Matt met up with Andy and Chris at The Crown. So it seems appropriate that Dave play one last time in the place where it all started.

On Friday, the excellent Rainer return to The Sugar Loaf, in Ab Kettleby. This superb four-piece boasts three alternating male/female lead vocals with all the harmonies in-between. Expect songs from Blondie, The Killers, The Pretenders, ABBA, Texas, Train, T-Rex, David Bowie, Katy Perry, Fleetwood Mac and others.

The Genny B has booked Sunday Hut on Friday. Sunday Hut are a five-piece band originating from Melton, consisting of five friends who go back more than fifteen years. The band came together because of a shared passion for all different genres of music. Kasabian, Thin Lizzy, Marvin Gaye and The Cure hits performed.

Frisby Live is back at Frisby Village Hall on Saturday. It’s rare that Monty’s Travellin Roadshow International are in the UK so don’t miss out. Special guests will be Frisby favourite JP Fair from Germany and Marten Rolf on guitar.

Another Soul night at The Stute, Asfordby Hill, has been organised on Saturday. According to comedian Scott Adams at Edinburgh’s Fringe, Northern Soul is the future and all that’s great.

Mama Don’t Allow hop-foot it into The Black Swan on Saturday. They’re a four-piece band comprising of boogie piano, stand-up bass, drums, guitar and vocals. Mama Don’t Allow play rhythm and blues and rock ‘n’ roll jump jive by artists such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Freddie King, Lowell Fulson and Elmore James.

Enjoy great music, great atmosphere and good laughs when Picto Mexico gig at The Cutting Room on Saturday. Expect the usual from these lads, music from the 50s to the current chart.

On Saturday, at The Carington Arms, in Ashby Folville, Kev Black will entertain with a wide selection of electro-acoustic music. He plays from a range of eras with influences from soul, jazz, pop and RnB, to which he tailors his own arrangements to suit the mood of the evening.

Hells Eye gig at the Genny B on Saturday. This Leicester based rock/metal covers band will play hits from Maiden, Saxon, Scorpions, Wasp, Dio, Thin Lizzy and more.

The Cheeze aim to please at the Noels Arms on Saturday. The Cheeze comprises three top Leicestershire musicians covering classic rock and pop songs from the last century. A fun-filled guitar-fest of an evening is guaranteed with songs by The Faces, Deep Purple, Hendrix, Santana, Gary Moore and more, plus the odd obscurity from the likes of Edgar Winter and Focus.

The Grapes hosts Nigel Baker on Saturday. Nigel, a well-known local singer, will entertain with hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s to present. He never fails to have everyone dancing and singing.

Sunday sees The Rouges headline at the Noels Arms. The Rouges play a great range of material from the 50s to present day, targeting all age groups and types of venues. They’re known for their light-hearted mickey taking both with each other and poor unsuspecting audience members.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Marc Block gigs for We Shall Overcome 2017. We Shall Overcome 2017 has already seen nearly two hundred gigs around the country; this additional event will be collecting for Grantham Foodbank. ‘Marc Block’ latest album, Brisk and Breezy, sees him revisit the “jaunty acoustipop” of his former band, Marc Block and the Breezes, overdubbing his own voice, guitar, bouzouki, harmonicas and percussion, with further backing vocals by Rachel Delicata and double bass by Martin Bentley.

The Half Moon has booked Charlie Grace on Sunday. Charlie is a fun personality vocalist from Doncaster, who sings songs from the 50s to present day. She covers most genres and has something in her set for everyone.

John Barry gigs at The Genny B on Sunday. He has a wide range of songs to suit all occasions from country to pop. Expect hits from Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell, Alan Jackson, Josh Turner, The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Spencer Davies, Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley.