Melton Gig Guide: May 5 to 7 - Melton Times

The Market Tavern is the venue to be at on Friday for 90s Night. LE13 90s is set to transport you back to an era of pop, rock, grunge, indie, disco and skater rock. It will feature the extremely talented Yolanda Offodile and Charlie Harris forming a formidable duo. Fancy dress is optional.

Acoustic duo, The Newtonians gig at The Noels Arms on Friday. Comprising two male singers and multi-instrumentalists, they will play covers from the greatest songwriters there’s ever been.

The Carington Arms hosts Amanda Jayne on Friday. Amanda’s solo set has something for everyone, from soul and Motown, to rock and jazz.

On Friday, Velvet Gorilla attend the Genny B with the prime goal of having some good old fashioned fun. Their set includes classic rock faves through the decade.

The Hoos Haas are back in local territory at the Nags Heads on Friday. After a few months rest and relaxation they’re ready to play some familiar old tunes and a few new ones too. Bucket hats not compulsory, the Hoo Haas will not be held responsible for any pant melting!

Wellard Willy will be back in town treading the hallowed stage at the Noels Arms on Saturday. They will play classic from such legends as Bowie, stones, The Kinks, The Who, and a few surprises thrown in.

Classic covers band, The Roosters, perform at the Genny B on Saturday. They will serve up hits from the likes of The Stones, Spencer Davis, Stereophonics, Elvis, The Jam and more.

Sunday sees the return of The Broadcasters to the Noels Arms. They play a mix of blues, pop, cajun and Americana, with a handful of Spanish songs thrown in for good measure.

Stacey McMullen gigs at The Geese and Fountain, Croxton Kerrial, on Sunday. Stacey is the antithesis of the modern day singer/song writer. He walks on stage like the front man of a rock band, with the humour of a stand-up comedian, and songs that will grab you by the heart. He avoids standard acoustic sound by inserting world styles such as flamenco, blues, middle eastern and folk elements into his original songs.

The Crown welcome Beyond Mainstreet to the venue on Sunday, for the first time. They play a wide variety of cover songs taken from their favourite artists including the Stereophonics, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams and 80s covers, often tweaking the songs to their own arrangements.