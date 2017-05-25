Melton Gig Guide: May 26 to May 28 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms is the venue to be at on Friday to see Basket Case. 2017 marks the 15th year that Basket Case have been ripping up the rule book at the Noels Arms. For this gig the band have a new member in the string section.

Five piece, Faulty New Goods, from the Vale of Belvoir, gig at The Wheel, in Branston, on Friday. Their set will include mainly rock covers from the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters and RATM.

On Saturday, at The Wheel, in Branston, The Groove Merchants will swing by and perform a set of jazz funk, blues and jazz rock fusion songs.

The Polish Club hosts Jason Chandler Quartet on Saturday. Jason Chandler Quartet are a Midlands based band with a modern take on the jazz, funk and blues genre.

High voltage rock ‘n’ roll hits will be performed by BaKlash, at the Genny B, on Saturday. The band will plays hits by The Beatles, The Stones. The Kinks and others.

The Hillbilly Jukebox perform at the Noels Arms on Saturday. Expect much yee-hawing and foot stomping from these down home boys, recreating that front porch party atmosphere. Be ready to party Hillbilly style to classic rock and pop covers.

Saturday sees Lil Jim headline at The Grapes. He will play high-energy covers delivered in there own unique style. Expect accordion acrobatics from the best accordion player in Europe; formidable grooves and rhythms and the sweetest harmonies.

On Sunday, at the Noels Arms, Luke and Lucy will perform chilled out acoustic covers of rock classics by artists such as Bon Jovi, Thunder and Whitesnake through to obscure artist like The Civil Wars.

At The Crown on Sunday, there will be an open mic night and Shotgun Sundae will perform for the first time. The band includes experienced musicians (ex-Fubars, Talisman and more) who will play songs from the 70s up to the present day.

Steve Faulkner returns to The Genny B on Sunday having gained a reputation for playing high energy acoustic covers of rock pop and indie classics. He has now added Dan ‘The Danimal’ Gerrey on electric cajon and percussion.

Back by popular request at The Grapes, on Sunday, will be singer and guitarist Leigh Hitch. He likes to entertain his audiences with upbeat pop and rock tunes from all eras tailored to people in the room.

Ska, mod and new wave sounds from the 50s to the 80s will be brought to life by the excellent musician that is Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone at Grants Freehouse, at Burrough on the Hill, on Sunday.

Why not join in the fun at the Genny B on Sunday? There will be a fundraiser for Bobby Barnard with kamikaze karaoke. Donate and get your mates to sing a song like ‘Wuthering Heights’ by Kate Bush.