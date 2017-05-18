Melton Gig Guide: May 19 to 21 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms is the venue to be at on Friday to see CJ Hatt. His repertoire ranges from old classics through to modern hits while keeping you guessing what’s coming next.

Four piece twin lead guitar rock covers band, EL34, gig at the Genny B on Friday. Their set usually includes hits from stadium giants AC/DC, Bon Jovi and ZZ Top, to rock legends the Rolling Stones, Queen and Thin Lizzy.

On Saturday, at Frisby on the Wreake Village Hall, Borderline Crossing will blend fine musicianship and vocal harmony. They predominantly play a wide range of original and acoustic covers.

Melton Theatre hosts a music filled evening with Capella and Encore choirs on Saturday. They will entertain with songs from popular films throughout history, from Casablanca to Disney and everything in between. Not only will it be a thoroughly enjoyable evening but all the profits raised from the concert will be donated to Melton Mencap.

An engaging mix of classic rock covers will be performed by Baron Lewis, at The Grapes, on Saturday. The band will play songs by The Eagles, Pink Floyd and Cockney Rebel before moving onto more contemporary hits from the likes of Oasis, Squeeze, Del Amitri and Bon Jovi.

Celtic rockers, Govannen, perform at Grants Freehouse, at Burrough on the Hill, on Saturday. As always there will be jigs and reels, and traditional and contemporary Irish songs.

Saturday sees Tin Soldier headline at the Genny B. The band will play classic and contemporary rock, with a touch of punk, played with all the passion and energy that makes an evening with Tin Soldier an evening not to be missed!

Analogue Haze, armed with an arsenal of 80s hits to take you right back to the decade of decadence will play at The Noels Arms on Saturday. Analogue Haze are dedicating their gig on Saturday to well-known local Meltonite and regular gig attender, Jim Pick, who recently passed away.

On Sunday, at the Noels Arms, Martha and Joel from The Supernovas band will be back with a selection of classic and current tunes, covering everything from The Supremes and The Beatles to Bruno Mars and Florence and the Machine.