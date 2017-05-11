Melton Gig Guide: May 12 to 17 - Melton Times

Eastwell Village Hall is the venue to be at on Friday to see Sally Barker with Chris Conway and Dan Britton. She is a seasoned performer and veteran of many music festivals. Sally has recorded six solo albums, with song-writing influences from folk, jazz, blues and soul.

Duo, Jonas, gig at The Noels Arms on Friday. Comprising of Warren Mee on drums/vocals and Darren Jones on guitar/lead vocals, they play a variety of well-known popular music hits. There’s bound to be lots of stuff you can sing, mosh, dance or gently sway your mobile phone torch to.

The Genny B hosts Nothern Soul Nite on Friday. This is an evening that will feature DJ Spanner and DJ Kenny spinning the wheels and keeping the flame burning.

Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra will appear at the Stute, Asfordby Hill, on Saturday. Tickets £7.50, to include a light supper, are available at the Samworth Centre reception, or on the door on the night. This concert is part of the social programme arranged by St Bartholomew’s Church, Welby.

Celtic rockers, Shamus O’Blivion, perform at the Noels Arms on Saturday. As ever, the green tights will be in action for a foot stompingly, thigh slapping jolly good night.

Saturday sees Black Rose Society perform at the Genny B. The band play a good mix of 80s rock metal up and down the UK.

Mid Life Crisis gig at The Grapes on Saturday. Mid Life Crisis are a three piece covers band who play rock, pop and punk hits.

The Noels Arms welcomes Baron Lewis back to their stage on Sunday. The experienced and exciting Baron Lewis Duo will play an interesting mix of classic rock covers from Free, Eagles, Pink Floyd, Cockney Rebel and AC/DC before moving effortlessly to more contemporary classics like of Oasis, Squeeze, Del Amitri and Bon Jovi.

The Geese and Fountain at Croxoton Kerrial are putting on another acoustic night at theirvenue on Sunday. Entertainers are advised to attend with a song or an instrument. Everyone is welcome to take part or just listen.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday, Bill’s Bar, in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.