Melton Gig Guide: March 23 to 29 - Melton Times

Grants Free House at Borough on the Hill hosts a Magic Night with Chris Stevenson tonight. Sit back, relax and enjoy magic tricks with a top table magician.

The Noels Arms has booked CJ Hatt to gig at the venue on Friday. CJ Hatt by name, hat by nature, returns for his monthly Friday residency after the very successful debut of his son (whom the Noels will no doubt be touting for future bookings). A well-loved class act Chris packs a hell of a lot into one night.

On Friday at the Genny B Steve Faulkner will be the headline act. Whether its his passionate heart-felt delivery, his clever arrangements, or his use of different sounds and effects, Steven Faulkner shows are not to missed. From The Beatles to Tenacious D via Wheatus and Vanilla Ice you know you’re in for a treat.

Black Ice take to the stage at the Genny B on Saturday.They pride themselves in bringing the true spirit of AC/DC to anyone and everyone who comes to see them.

Saturday sees Maximum Jam perform at the Noels Arms. Maximum Jam are just that, a one stop nod to Paul Wellers tremendous trio. You don’t have to be a die hard fan of the original band to appreciate these guys.

Why not round off your Saturday by going to see Gary Newman at The Grapes? Gary will take you on a musical journey through the hits of the 80s.

The Doc Brown Trio will play pop, rock, blues and country favourites from the 20th century and beyond at the Noels Arms on Sunday. They will perform hits that have a rootsy twist, set your feet tapping and have your head bobbing.

The Backbeat Drivers will headline at The Saddle in Twyford on Sunday. If you like a fun evening, handsome men, vocal harmonies all served up with a large helping of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Kansas, The Blue Oyster Cult and guitar classics of the 60s, 70s and 80s, then this band is for you.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for all hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday there is another open mic night scheduled at The Three Crowns-Steamin’ Bill in Oakham hosted by Simon Booth.