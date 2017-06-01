Melton Gig Guide: June 2 to 4 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms is the venue to be at on Friday to see Two Feathers. Two Feathers are an acoustic duo made up of vocalist Lauren Bird and guitarist David Gardiner.

The pair have been playing together for over five years including in Leicester function band Nanna Radleys. David’s intricate guitar playing and Lauren’s superb vocals will create an atmosphere not to be missed.

On Friday, Ska-Amanga gig at The Nags Head in Harby. Ska-Amanga as their name suggests cover Madness and Bad Manners. They play classic skankin tunes from Bob Marley, UB40, John Holt and others.

The Genny B hosts Katmandu, a four-piece pop/rock covers band, on Saturday. Their set will include hits from A to Z, Adele to Zeppelin. The band comprises of Jo on lead vocals, Pete on drums, Daz on bass and Nigel on guitar.

Saturday sees Tres Hombres perform at the Noels Arms. The three-piece band usually concentrate on classics from ZZ Top and The Black Keys. Tres Hombres have Philip on guitar, Nick on drums and are fronted by Simon on vocals and bass guitar.

Guitarist Cliff Bywater will gig at The Grapes on Saturday. He will play songs that have the origins of mod in the 60s and the revival years of 70s and 80s. He’ll also be looking in on the 90s Brit pop and the Oasis/Blur struggle. To finish, his set will include arrangements of everything from Mendelssohn to Metallica.

Monochrome Days make a welcome return to the Noels Arms on Sunday. The band will play songs from their album ‘Seeing it all Monochrome,’ along with a few choice covers.