Melton Gig Guide: July 7 to 12 - Melton Times

On Friday the Noels Arms will host Jo Ray Me. Ex Noels landlady Jo Bowtell, together with her rock god accomplice Ray Callcut, will take you on a light hearted musical journey.

Kev Black will headline at The Carington Arms, in Ashby Folville on Friday. He will entertain with a wide selection of electro acoustic music. His set list includes songs from a range of eras with influences from soul, jazz, pop and RnB.

Friday sees The Peas play at The Nags Head in Harby. The duo have no rules, the wrong chords but the right melody and kazoos. They’ll play hits from the 80s and 90s.

The Genny B has booked Black Ice to perform on Friday. This AC/DC Tribute pride themselves in bringing the true spirit of the 70s rock band to anyone and everyone who comes to see them.

Ruff ‘n’ Ready gig at the Legion on Friday. The Irish folk band usually play a mix of Irish, English and American folk songs. They have earned a reputation for providing fans with a great night out.

Thunderous four piece hard rock band, V8, take to the stage at the Noels Arms on Saturday. Bands covered by them include Metallica, System Of A Down and Drowning Pool.

The Genny B welcome Indigo to the venue on Saturday. Indigo will play an eclectic mix of numbers from The Beatles era of the 1960s, through to more recent releases from the likes of The Fratellis, Kings of Leon, The Killers and others.

Saturday sees Bakers Treat gig at The Grapes. Their sets are full of catchy numbers that everybody knows. They’ll also play a tribute to Motown.

High energy covers will be played by Lil Jim, at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Expect accordion acrobatics, formidable grooves and the sweetest harmonies.

The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial is putting on another acoustic night on Sunday. Those who wish to entertain should be ready with a song or an instrument. Everyone is welcome to take part or just listen.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.