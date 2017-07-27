Melton Gig Guide: July 27 to August 2 - Melton Times

On Thursday at the Noels Arms there will be a Wax Comical Special “Edinburgh preview show” featuring Jon Pearson, Harriet Dyer, Laura Monmouth and Tony Burgess.

Mick Pini debuts at the Noels Arms on Friday. He will bring his favourite English blues band, Strange Blues with him. Amongst his fans are the likes of Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Luther Allison.

Rock ‘n’ roll band The Underdogs will step foot into the Genny B on Friday. Expect everything from Royal Blood and Biffy Clyro to Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

Twisted Sister headline an exciting summer ball at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Saturday. Suit up, dress to impress and celebrate in style for the annual captain’s function.

The Genny B is the venue to be at to see The Veltones on Saturday. Be sure to take your boogie boots and singing voices for what promises to be a great night.

Joel Wildgoose and the River Chickens gig at the Noels Arms on Saturday. Soaring harmony guitars, effortless melodies, dizzying twin guitar solos entwined into modern rock anthems and pounding rock rhythm will be unleashed.

Saturday sees Popular Demand perform at The Grapes. The energetic vocal duo will perform a mix of retro classic and current chart hits.

The Noels Arms have booked Reckless to play on Sunday. Reckless will be doing a rare acoustic set in aid of Crohn’s and Colitis UK. Before the gig there will be a quiz, raffle and auction.

On Sunday the Genny B will host Steven Faulkner. Whether it’s his passionate heartfelt delivery, his clever arrangements, or his use of different sounds and effects, his shows are never to missed and always lots of fun. From The Beatles to Tenacious D via Wheatus and Vanilla Ice you know you’re in for a treat.

Sunday sees Jess Orestano play her self-penned songs at The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial on Sunday. She draws inspiration from a range of artists and genres such as Eva Cassidy, Laura Marling, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Chvrches and The 1975.

Beyond Main Street will entertain at The Crown on Sunday. They play a wide variety of cover songs taken from their favourite artists including Stereophonics, Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams as well as rock based and 80s covers, often tweaking the songs to their own arrangements.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.