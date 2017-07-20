Melton Gig Guide: July 21 to 26 - Melton Times

On Friday the Saddle at Twyford will host The Swamp Shakers. This group are something a little different all the way from Latvia. They’re a rockabilly trio full of energy.

CJ Hatt returns the Noels Arms to play more high quality acoustic tunes on Friday. His repertoire ranges from old classics through to modern hits while keeping you guessing what’s coming next.

Ska, mod and new wave sounds from the 50s to the 80s will be brought to life by the excellent musician that is Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone at the Genny B on Friday.

Asfordby Village Hall is the venue to be at on Friday for Asfordby Soul night. There will be more classic and northern soul, Motown and modern soul and the odd surprise. Midnight to 1am is DJ free for all.

Ruff ‘n’ Ready gig at the Legion on Friday. The Irish folk band usually play a mix of Irish, English and American folk songs. They’ve earned a reputation for providing fans with a great night out.

Saturday sees Junction take over at the Noels Arms. The power trio specialise in classic rock covers Rush, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, Deep Purple, Cream, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Van Halen and others.

The Rooters will play at the Genny B on Saturday. They will deliver a classic rock palette from Maiden, Thunder, Extreme, Sabbath, Zep, Black Stone Cherry and Lizzy.

The Grapes hosts Dedbeats Acoustic featuring Rhett Barrow on Saturday. The band will play rock ‘n’ roll, blues and punk rock grooves. Their influences include Black Sabbath, The Kinks, Nirvana, The Verve, Led Zeppli and Sound Garden.

Ann Duggan headlines at the Noels Arms on Sunday. The acclaimed blues and country artist and her guitarist Rob Hines are halfway through their very successful “Dust upon the Wind” album tour. Ann is renowned for her ability to connect with the audience and takes you on a musical journey that has spanned two decades.

The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial has booked songwriter Lily Gaskell to perform on Sunday. Lily dubbed ‘acoustic folk punk’ has just released two new songs in aid of We Shall Overcome.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.