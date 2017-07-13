Melton Gig Guide: July 14 to 19 - Melton Times

On Friday the Noels Arms will host acoustic soloist Lee Robertshaw. Returning for a second time he will play a blend of classic rock, indie anthems, ballads and modern chart hits.

After 15 years of performing in Melton, Wellard Willy will debut at the Genny B on Friday. Living proof that you’re never too old to rock ‘n’ roll.

Saturday sees 80s Revellers gig at the Noels Arms, fresh from their sell-out tour to Nuneaton, Whetstone, Ashby, Hartshill and Hinckley. Pull out your leg warmers, shoulder pads and neon make up!

The Genny B has booked Bassalien to perform on Saturday. Bassalien pride themselves on trying to play pop/rock songs that are different to the ones played by other bands.

Chris Byrne takes to the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. His set always includes the very best of rock, soul, Motown, 60s and pop. Chris will take the audience across the decades with hit songs from Elvis, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and many more.

The Noels Arms welcomes The Fourmasons to the venue on Sunday. The jazz ensemble are capable soloists that will explore and reconstruct the finer architecture of swing, jazz and Latin styles, with no room for squares.

Aint What You Do make a welcome return to The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial, for a summer Sunday afternoon session. Their gig promises to deliver great harmonies, popular tunes and well known songs.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.