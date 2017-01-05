Melton Gig Guide: January 5 to 10 - Melton Times

Tonight at The Saddle in Twyford there is an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth. This will be a great opportunity to enjoy some great tunes and drinking with friends.

Every Friday night at the Noels Arms in January is now a jam night. Tomorrow evening will consist of an assortment of excellent jam/karaoke hits with a terrific house band.

The Noels Arms has booked Basket Case to headline at the venue on Saturday. The band are born from an idea that no-one remembers having. People tell tales of punks, gangsters, pirates and skeletons. Basket Case are often described as more of an event than just a band.

Nigel Clark, ex bass player and singer songwriter from 90s band, Dodgy, performs at The Saddle in Twyford, on Saturday. He said: “If it’s good enough for me, it’s good enough for me.”

Saturday sees Ruthie Woods play at The Grapes. Her powerhouse vocals paired with her unique soulful tones are sure to captivate and leave a lasting impression. She has worked professionally in various musicals, touring international bands, music videos and as a session and solo vocalist.

Find a table near the roaring fire, get a drink and relax as Tara Simms will entertain you at The Noels Arms on Sunday. She will guarantee rock and pop classics throughout the night.

All are welcome to attend The Geese and Fountain’s folk/acoustic night on Sunday. The venue in Croxton Kerrial encourages people to bring a song, an instrument, or just their ears to listen to some great music.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for people of all ages and hosted by Adrian Kerr.