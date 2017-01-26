Melton Gig Guide: January 26 to February 1 - Melton Times

Back Room Sessions will continue at L’Oliveto tonight, when Maslow will make their first Melton appearance of their year.

Expect to hear something that you’ve not heard before, a mix of acoustic guitars, pop/flamenco and funk with bongos, percussion and dance.

The last jam-uary night at The Noels Arms takes place on Friday. Think of it as a sort of karaoke/jam session with a terrific house band.

Slither are back at the Genny B on Saturday, home to the first ever Slither gig, so an absolute firm favourite of the band. These guys are a slick outfit that really mean business, putting the R.O.C.K into rock.

The stage will be jam packed with lights, kit and rock-blokes with a set that reads like a rock Top Gear compilation.

The Noels Arms have booked Kingsize, a nine piece rocking ska band, to squeeze into the venue on Saturday. They’re fronted by a fine five-piece brass section (two trumpets, two trombones and a saxophone), and will blow you away with a loud wall of sound.

Saturday sees Becky Knight gig at The Grapes. Becky is an excellent female performer with over six years experience. She will cover a very varied range of material spanning many decades, and has the ability to read her audience and always supply what they want.

Polly Yates takes the stage at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Her set combines quirky, well known covers played with lashings of blues, jazz influence, and her own original music.

Ray Callcut from local bands Reckless and The Worx will perform at The Crown on Sunday. Get ready to hear some popular tunes from back yonder in the vaults of classicness.

Twyford Village Hall will host The Churchfitters folk band on Sunday. Their set is foot-stompingly fast fiddle mixed with infectious funk-rock bouzouki, and traditional tunes reinvigorated with mesmerising jazz sax.

The trio present a fast-paced infectious show uniting rhythms of rock, pop and jazz with the universal appeal of traditional music.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for all hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday there is another open mic night scheduled at The Three Crowns-Steamin’ Bill in Oakham. It will be hosted by Simon Booth.