Melton Gig Guide: January 20 to 25 - Melton Times

Every Friday night at the Noels Arms in January is now a jam night. Think of it as a sort of karaoke/jam session with a terrific house band.

On Saturday Borderline Crossing will perform at Frisby Village Hall as part of Frisby Live. The band line up features John Montague on guitar and vocals, Neil Mercer on guitar and mandolin and Tim Smith on guitar and vocals.

Get yourself up to The Stute on Saturday where you can enjoy a soul night to remember. This will be the 7th anniversary of the event.

Back Room Sessions will continue at L’Oliveto on Saturday with Motown, soul and jazz singer Amanda Jayne due to perform. Her voice has the smoothness of Norah Jones with the rawness of Janis Joplin for good measure.

The Noels Arms has booked Indio Black to headline at the venue on Saturday. Squeeze into that party frock, gather your rowdiest friends and brace yourself for a weekend of shenanigans.

Expect great music, plenty of jigging, lame jokes, new songs and the frantic night that Indio Black always provide.

Saturday sees Nick Turner gig at The Grapes. Nick has been touring the length and breadth of the UK for over 25 years. His music influences include Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton.

Bodgers Mate take the stage at the Noels Arms on Sunday as it’s nearly Burns Night. They will play Celtic, Irish, Scottish, Latin, blue grass, swing jazz, country and classic acoustic rock, all with the same high energy.

Lee Robertshaw will make his eagerly awaited return to The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial on Sunday.

His diverse repertoire includes classics by The Eagles, Bad Company, Whitesnake and Bon Jovi. Sing-a- long to indie anthems by Coldplay, Oasis, Snow Patrol and The Killers.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for all hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday there is another open mic night schedueled at The Three Crowns-Steamin’ Billy in Oakham. It will be hosted by Simon Booth.