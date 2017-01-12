Melton Gig Guide: January 12 to 17 - Melton Times

Tonight at L’Oliveto Emily Victoria Brown kicks off the new Back Room Sessions.

Emily said: “I’m 21-years-old and have recently started writing my own music on the piano and guitar.

“On Thursday I will be doing a few of my favourites of Livin’ on a Prayer by Bon Jovi and Crazy in Love by Beyonce, to which I will add my own interpretation.”

Every Friday night at the Noels Arms in January is now a jam night. Think of it as a sort of karaoke/jam session with a terrific house band.

If you’re a vocalist and fancy singing then speak to the house band featuring Ray Callcut, Dave Partridge and Andy Lamb.

The Noels Arms has booked the 80s Revellers to headline at the venue on Saturday.

Dress to impress in your 80s best. The pop super-group sensation will play the best in new romantic and 80s pop with synth and sax.

The band will transport you back to the time of big hair and play hits from The Clash, ABC, Duran Duran, Blondie, Chaka Khan and many more.

Saturday sees Baron Lewis hop foot it into The Grapes. The acoustic duo will mix genres. AC/DC’s Highway to Hell will be heard in the same set as Daft Punk’s Get Lucky.

They’ll also add a few of their own songs into the set from their acclaimed album Long Overdue.

The Backbeat Drivers trio will make their eagerly awaited return to the Noels Arms on Sunday.

If you fancy an afternoon of handsome men and vocal harmonies all served up with a large helping of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Kansas, The Blue Oyster Cult and guitar classics from the 60s, 70s and 80s, then this band are for you.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for all hosted by Adrian Kerr.