Melton Gig Guide: February 2 to 7 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms hosts Two Feathers tonight as part of their Early Doors Sessions. They’re an acoustic duo made up of vocalist Lauren Bird and guitarist David Gardiner, who both played together in Leicester function band Nanna Radleys.

With David’s intricate guitar playing and Lauren’s superb vocals they will perform a variety of classic tunes to present day.

The Veltones are back at the Sugar Loaf on Friday, bringing with them a load of new tunes. Be sure to take your boogie boots and best singing voice.

The Boutones take the stage at The Nags Head, in Harby, on Friday. They’re a Midlands based, four-piece covers band on a mission to entertain and educate in equal measure.

Friday sees Nick Turner gig at the Genny B. Nick has been touring the length and breadth of the UK for over 25 years. His music influences include Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton.

The Saddle in Twyford is the venue to see The Smokin’ Aces debut on Saturday. They’re a three man nucleus that punches above its sonic weight.

Their set comprises a challenging selection of classic songs spanning a number of decades and genres.

On Saturday, at the Genny B, Titanium debut. The band will perform covers and hidden gems from the 1990s up to the modern day, and plays hits across all genres including dance, pop, rock and indie.

Analogue Haze headline at the Noels Arms on Saturday. The band will take you on journey with electro pop and the alternative sounds of the 80s. They’ll play hits from Spandau Ballet, David Bowie, The Thompson Twins and The Teardrop Explodes.

Saturday sees Southside Rebellion perform at The Grapes. Southside Rebellion formed in 2009 by four lads from the south-side of Leicester, with the intention of re-creating the exciting period between 1977-1982, when punk rock was at the forefront of British rock culture.

They promise accurate renditions of some of the scenes most famous tunes, played with the fire and passion.

Honky Tonk Rose will step foot into the Noels Arms on Sunday. The Midlands based country/Americana band have a retro vibe and are getting a great response wherever they play.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for all hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday there is another open mic night scheduled at The Three Crowns-Steamin’ Bill in Oakham. It will be hosted by Simon Booth.