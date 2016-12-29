Melton Gig Guide: December 29 to January 2 - Melton Times

Tonight at The Saddle in Twyford, local rock God, axe-meister and top bloke Ray Callcut together with his bestie bass buddy Richard Hewson will perform classic songs for your delectable delight. Expect songs like ‘Dude looks like a lady’ and ‘Kyrie.’

The Noels Arms hosts Missing Mile on Friday as part of their Early Doors Sessions. The band will mix acoustic/electric together and offer a twist of Americana, southern gothic and country.

The Big Bad take the stage at The Grapes on Friday. They will play covers of rock, pop and ska classics and guarantee to leave you wanting more.

The Noels Arms hosts The Troubadours on Saturday as part of their New Year’s Eve Early Doors Sessions. David Wyatt and Simon Gilroy team up to play you into 2017. A buffet will be put on and tickets for this event are by reserve only.

The Market Tavern has booked The Worx to entertain on Saturday. The band has been formed by ex-Breeze members Ray Callcut, Jo Bowtell and Dave Partridge. Damon Clarridge will be on drums and Pete Morritt will be on keys. Expect anything from Bruno Mars to Van Halen.

Saturday sees The Groove Merchants headline at The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial. Also performing on the night will be Laila Gane and Simon Askew. The Groove Merchants will play jazz, funk, blues and jazz rock fusion numbers. Tickets should be reserved by calling 01476 870350.

The Falling Angels comprised of Leicester musicians Kenny Wolfhound and Steve Cartwright will be armed with the accordion, harp, cittern, banjo and a bunch of Irish jig ballad reels on Saturday. Their gig will take place at The Carington Arms.

The Genny B is the place to be to see The Muntjacs on Saturday. Band members Steve Savage, John Book and Luke Boxall return to the venue for a right knees up New Year’s Eve party.

Sounds Rite gig at The Grapes on Saturday. Brothers John and Ronnie Horton will perform rock, pop and ballads from the last five decades.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for people of all ages and hosted by Adrian Kerr.