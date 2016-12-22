Melton Gig Guide: December 22 to 26 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms will host Jonas on Friday. Jonas are a duo with a difference, creatively styled drums and acoustic guitar played by great friends Darren and Warren. You can expect a bit of Weller as well as The Beatles, The Chillies and even the 4 Tops.

The Crown has booked George Simpson and friends to entertain on Friday. The line-up will include George Simpson, George Leake, Will Hay and Lloyd from The Locks. George said: “No set list, no practice, never played as a group before, and we’re all drinking. What could possibly go wrong?”

On Friday The Genny B is the place to be to see One Man Two Tone. Stevie Wallbanks said: “Hey you! Don’t watch that, watch dis! It’s time to suit and boot, come and join the movers and the groovers, the makers and the shakers, the aces and the faces and come and join the festive house of fun.”

Popular Demand gig at The Grapes on Friday. They will play a mix of retro classics and current chart hits. Their set will have high-energy vocals, a spot of guitar playing an a touch of humour.

The Noels Arms hosts Ray Callcut on Saturday as part of their Early Doors Sessions. Ray will play rocktastic tunes on the acoustic guitar. He said: “I’ll even throw in a few festive tunes from back when they used to write em!”

Saturday sees The Tributes perform an electric mix of tunes at The Carington Arms. Their set will include fine harmonies that give an extra warmth to the sound.

Leigh Hitch takes the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. Leigh likes to entertain his audiences with upbeat pop and rock tunes from all eras. His aim will be to get you dancing, singing along and reminiscing to all your favourite songs.

The Stute Soul Club will be at The Stute on Monday. The Vinyl Woos will be guests at this event and all Asfordby Soul supporters are more than welcome.