Melton Gig Guide: August 25 to 30 - Melton Times

Asfordby Village Hall is the venue to be at on Friday for Asfordby Soul night. There will be more classics and northern soul, Motown and modern soul as well as guest DJ Mick Jay of Grantham Soul.

Friday sees Ash Francis perform at the Noels Arms. Ash is a talented and versatile musician who loves nothing more than taking a popular song and putting on his own slant. Expect The Beatles, Bob Marley, Prince and Michael Jackson, and recent chart-toppers including Adele, Rihanna and Jack Johnson.

On Friday there will be a classic singalonga-disco at the Genny B. Think Bogart’s Puerto Banus and Cafe del Mar Ibiza led by DJ Battio.

The Lohmann Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will gig at Frisby Village Hall on Saturday. As part of Frisby Live sessions this eight piece band from Bielefeld, Germany, will play classic and contemporary R&B, soul, blues, jump jive and ska.

Classic rock band, Sweet Revenge, take over at the Genny B on Saturday. They will play everything from Motorhead to Metallica.

The Noels Arms has booked 2 Gentlemen Play The Pops on Saturday. 2 Gentlemen Play The Pops aren’t some kind of lager-shandy lah-de-dah ‘she’s gone and left me’ miserablist duo, they’re a blunderbuss wielding, floor shaking, call the cops, top buzz our kid, don’t stop til you get enough two piece band. Drums, vocals, guitar, kazoo and a selection of songs like the best party compilation tape ever.

Rachel Paul returns to the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. She is a Motown, soul, disco, R&B singer from Leicester. Her gig will include songs from the likes of Etta James, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and Sister Sledge right through to Jessie J, Bruno Mars and Adele.

Silver Threetles headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Beatles rock pushed, pulled, squeezed, leant on, cuddled and poked, that’s exactly what they’ll be doing.

The Crown is the place to be to see a selection of great bands and soloists on Sunday. Performing as part of CrownFest are Wayfarers, Gaza Simmons, David Garbe, Jonny Trash and Matt Bloomfield.

Sunday sees Lester and the Bee debut at The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial. Lester and the Bee are a duo who like to cover songs from all genres and eras in their own style.

Ska, mod and new wave sounds from the 50s to the 80s will be brought to life by the excellent musician that is Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone at Grant’s Freehouse, at Burrough on the Hill, on Sunday.

The Locks will launch an all-out assault on the Genny B on Sunday. Tens of thousands of notes will be played.

The Peas will entertain crowds on Sunday at The Sugar Loaf. The duo have no rules, the wrong chords but the right melody and kazoos.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.