Melton Gig Guide: August 18 to 23 - Melton Times

Gordon Haskell performs at Whissendine Village Hall tomorrow. Gordon gained international recognition in 2001 with his hit song How Wonderful You Are followed by his platinum selling album Harry’s Bar. He’ll be accompanied by Paul Young on the sax.

Another Soul night at The Stute has been organised on Saturday. According to comedian Scott Adams at The Fringe, northern soul is the future and all that’s great.

Bonnylou gigs at The Genny B on Friday. She’s a young up and coming artist who performs from her rock, blues and reggae influences to deliver a powerful and energetic live performance.

CJ Hatt returns to the Noels Arms to play more high quality acoustic tunes on Friday. His repertoire ranges from old classics to modern hits while keeping you guessing what’s coming next.

Saturday sees Attila the Stockbroker headline at The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial. The poet will give you his hard-hitting take on the momentous events of the last few months and a whole lot more besides.

The Genny B is the place to be to see Dave The Rock Band on Saturday. They’re returning to Melton to play high-energy rock classics from artists such as The Darkness, Hendrix, Guns N’ Roses and Bon Jovi.

On Saturday, The Smoking Aces will gig at the Noels Arms. They’re a tight three man nucleus that play a selection of classic songs spanning a number of decades and genres.

The Grapes hosts Robert Perry on Saturday. Head on down for a night of amazing live music and a bit of a boogie.

The Backbeat Drivers headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. If you like a fun evening, handsome men, vocal harmonies all served up with a large helping of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Kansas and guitar classics of the 60s, 70s and 80s, then this band is for you.

Sunday sees Free Fallin’ debut at The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial. Steve Pardoe (guitar, vocal) and Silvana Mock (guitar, vocal) will entertain with current country pop as well as hits from past decades. In between, the duo dip into the world of folk and Irish songs.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.