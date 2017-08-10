Melton Gig Guide: August 11 to 16 - Melton Times

A Bit On The Side perform at the Noels Arms on Friday. The acoustic trio from Grantham play a wide range of material from gentle ballads to lively singalongs.

On Saturday at the Genny B The Silver Threetles pay tribute to The Beatles. Whatever your favourite album or period, whether its the early mop-top days of Beatlemania, or the more song driven years, then seeing and experiencing this band is your ideal way to spend an evening.

Sounds Rite brothers John and Ronnie Horton play rock, pop and ballads from the last five decades. Their next performance is due to take place at The Grapes this very Saturday.

Saturday sees a Meltdown evening organised at Tubes. Expect the best rock, pop-punk, alternative and metal tunes. Tickets are on sale now at Icon Music for £3.50 or pay £5 on the night.

Ruff ‘n’ Ready gig at the Noels Arms on Sunday. The Irish folk band usually play a mix of Irish, English and American folk songs. They’ve earned a reputation for providing fans with a great night out.

Bitter and Twisted headline at The Crown on Sunday. Their set will include songs from all eras, from rock ‘n’ roll to Ed Sheeran. The classic covers duo will be making their debut.

The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial is putting on another acoustic night on Sunday. Those who wish to entertain should be ready with a song or an instrument. Everyone is welcome to take part or just listen.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.