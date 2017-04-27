Melton Gig Guide: April 28 to May 3 - Melton Times

The Troubadours play at the Noels Arms on Friday. Those of you who have seen this delightful duo will be fully aware of the vocal excellence of David, ably assisted by Simon Gilroy, renowned for his work on both bass guitar and vocal harmonies. This time the duo have added the phenomenon on drums that is Nick Murphy.

Sticky Fingers return to the Genny B on Friday. Let Scampi and Ken be one of the highlights this weekend. This Rolling Stones tribute band will not fade away.

On Saturday, The Smoking Aces will gig at The Saddle in Twyford. They will perform a mixture of hits from the likes of Queen, The Beatles, Bowie, Billy Joel, Lizzy, Steve Harley, Santana, Hendrix, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Cream and many more.

Raise the Roof, a new, exciting, 10-piece band, featuring some of the area’s best musicians, step foot into the Noels Arms on Saturday. Expect to hear a great range of soul, funk, rock and pop classics, played with real power and passion.

How about something a little different in the form of Eba Salla, at The Grapes, on Saturday. Eba will perform reggae, ska, Motown and a little dancehall.

The Noels Arms have booked Mark and Adelle on Sunday. They’re an established acoustic duo who cover a mix of The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, U2, Tracy Chapman, Adele, KT Tunstall and others.

Becka Hutton headlines at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, on Sunday. Her songs will range from different decades. Covers of songs by Adele, Bryan Adams, Etta James, Abba and many more.

The Crown hosts the Boneyard Blues Band on Sunday. They offer a fiery, spicy blend of blues rock, glam and psychedelia. The boys cover hits from the likes of The Stone, ZZ Top, The Doors and Bowie.

Nick Turner goes it alone at The Grapes on Sunday. His musical influences include Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton.

A jazz evening will take place at the Amwell Care Home in Melton on Sunday. There will be live jazz from local artists on piano, trumpet and clarinet. New Orleans-inspired canapes, cocktails and drinks will all be served throughout the night.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday, Bill’s Bar, in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.