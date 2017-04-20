Melton Gig Guide: April 21 to 26 - Melton Times

Asfordby Village Hall is the place to go to enjoy the 7th Asfordby Soul on Thursday. Guest DJ will be Kenny Sylvester.

CJ Hatt will gig at the Noels Arms on Friday. CJ has a passion for pure acoustic music and this shows in his performance. He plays a wide variety of music, from old classics to modern hits, with some curve balls thrown in too.

On Friday, The Boutones, a four piece covers band on a mission to entertain and educate in equal measure, will bring something fresh but warm and vintage to the Genny B.

Female fronted rock band The Audioz make their debut at the Genny B on Saturday. Expect classics from the likes of The Beatles, The Stones, Zombies, Black Sabbath, Cream, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Blondie, T-Rex, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Tina Turner, Primal Scream, Led Zeppelin, Republica, AC/DC and many more.

The Noels Arms plays host to V8 on Saturday. V8 are one of the UK’s top hard rock cover bands who regularly headline nationwide bike rallies and festivals. Their eclectic set includes classic metal tunes from bands such as Disturbed, System of a Down and Metallica. Also classics by Sabbath, AC/DC and even a bit of fun with Tom Jones and ABBA.

Sunday sees Mark Farren headline at The Grapes on Sunday. Mark has played guitar in various bands, from an Elvis tribute to rock covers bands.

At the Noels Arms on Sunday, Tom Schaurenheuvel will play classic hits from the songbooks of Lennon/McCartney and Ray Davies to modern anthems.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday, Bill’s Bar, in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.