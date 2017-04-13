Melton Gig Guide: April 13 to 16 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms: Wax Comical 7.30pm (Food) 8pm (Show Starts) Jon Pearson, Josh Pugh, Scott Bennett, plus Matt Hollins, Tom King.

Wax Comical is back again on Thursday with an amazing night of comedy, in Melton, for free! Opening - Josh Pugh, fresh from Australia where he has been showing off after being crowned ‘English Comedian of The Year 2016’ and closing - Scott Bennett, 2nd place in English Comedian of The Year 2015. Plus support from two other acts Matt Hollins, Tom King. All held together by Melton’s man mountain of comedy, Jon Pearson.

The four-piece band Tin Soldier will rock out your Friday into a Very Good Friday at The Genny B. Playing classics from AC/DC , The Clash, The Vapors and many, many more.

Rainer is a superb four- piece act that boasts three alternating male/female lead vocals with all the harmonies in-between. Playing songs from Blondie? Killers, Pretenders, ABBA, Train, Texas, Bowie. T-Rex, Katy Perry, Fleetwood Mac, Waterboys, Tears for Fears, Stereophonics and many more. There really is something for everyone so don’t miss them at The Sugar Loaf , in Ab Kettleby, on Good Friday.

Roadrunner play at the Genny B on Saturday. They specialise in high energy cover versions of classic rhythm and blues, soul, Motown and rock. Expect classics from Tina Turner, The Blues Brothers, The Commitments, The Rolling Stones and James Brown.

Having gained a reputation for playing high energy acoustic covers of rock pop and indie classics, Steven Faulkner, returns to The Noels for his first Saturday night show there! He has now added Dan ‘The Danimal’ Gerrey on electric cajon and percussion.

The Crown hosts Crownfest on Sunday. Headlining will be Xma Acoustic, Tenaciously D, Adrian Kerr and Jonny Trash plus special guest.

Smallblind Chris Duo gig at The Geese and Fountain on Sunday. Relaxed acoustic blues and some blues/rock will be performed.

Sunday sees The Smokin Aces perform at the Noels Arms. Enjoy a mixture of Queen, The Beatles, Bowie, Billy Joel, Lizzy, Steve Harley, Santana, Hendrix, Rolling Stones, Family, Spencer Davis Group, Stevie Wonder, Fats Domino, Stray Cats, Fleetwood Mac, Cream and lots more.

Sounds Rite Brothers John and Ronnie Horton play rock, pop and ballads from the last five decades. Their next performance is due t take place at the Grants Freehouse Borough on the Hill this very Sunday evening.

Ska, mod and new wave sounds from the 50s to the 80s will be brought to life by the excellent musician that is Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone at the Stute, in Asfordby, on Sunday.