Melton garden designed by Chelsea Flower Show designer open to the public

Visit an amazing Melton garden in the first stages of development designed by Chelsea Flower Show 2017 People’s Choice Winner Chris Bearshow, and help raise money for a worthy cause.

An open garden with music is being held at Stone Manor Hall, St Leonard’s Close, off of Sysonby Grange Lane, Melton (LE13 0RN) on Saturday.

Gates open at 1pm and close at 5pm.

The garden so far has plans, hard landscaping, trees, lawns and hedges. There are no flowers yet, however, there will be interludes of live music.

Performers include The Ratcliffe Chorale and other local artists.

Entry is £5 which includes tea or coffee, in aid of St James’ Church, Burton Lazars Development Fund. Parking is only available along Sysonby Grange Lane.