Melton fun-filled quiz night to support Leicester Children’s Holiday Centre

A fun-filled quiz night hosted by popular local quizmaster Richard Angrave has been organised in Melton in support of the Leicester Children’s Holiday Centre (LCHC).

After a recent visit to the Mablethorpe based centre, which provides free traditional seaside holidays for children who don’t normally get one, Melton borough councillors Pru Chandler and Elaine Holmes have pledged to support the charity with its fundraising, hence this event being put on.

Both witnessed 60 youngsters enjoying what most children these days take for granted - good food, a sandy beach, cinema visits, trips to the amusement parks together with indoor and outdoor play equipment at the centre.

The charity needs to raise around £185,000 each year to provide all the activities.

Pru and Elaine also spoke to a fundraiser who spent a week at the centre in his youth because he came from a broken home.

He said: “Their parents may be estranged, imprisoned, in hospital or simply unable to care properly for their children through poverty, drink, drugs or other reasons. Some of the children act as carers in their own right and may have little or no childhood.”

Next year the facility is celebrating 120 years. During that time, more than 55,000 kids have benefitted from LCHC holidays, including children from Melton.

The quiz evening on Friday, November 24, at the council’s Parkside offices, starts at 7.30pm. Teams of four are invited to book at a cost of £10 per person. Entry includes a fish and chip supper.

Participants are invited to bring their own drinks and can book by emailing Richard at rwangrave@btinternet.com or phone (01664) 569493.