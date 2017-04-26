Melton fashion show will boost funds for Fairtrade

A Fairtrade fashion show will take place next Saturday, May 6, for people to socialise and raise funds for a good cause.

The Melton Fairtrade Steering Group is working in conjunction with The Fairtrading Post, to hold the fashion show from 7.30pm for 7.45pm at the Samworth Centre, in Burton Street, Melton.

The event will include a glass of wine and canapes and the chance to view, buy and order fairtrade clothing and accessories.

Tickets cost £5 from The Fairtrading Post, Market Place, Melton or call Helen on 07585809430 or Lynn on 07976244349.