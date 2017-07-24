Melton couples set engagement ring selfie challenge

Melton couples have been challenged post a picture of their engagement ring online to be in with the chance of winning wedding rings worth £2,000.

A large nationwide jeweller has launched the search for Melton’s best ‘Bling-stagrammer.’

Beaverbrook the Jewellers is on the hunt for aspiring jewellery photographers after finding that 42 per cent of millennials take a picture of their ring to share on social media, with 87 per cent admitting it was “important” for them to look good in the picture.

To celebrate the findings, they will be giving away a pair of £2,000 wedding rings for the best snap.

Melton’s ultimate bling-stagrammer will also have their engagement picture included in a national campaign for the jewellery retailer, featuring on its website and social media channels this summer.

Lorna Haddon, diamond ring and jewellery buyer at Beaverbrooks, said: “A marriage proposal is an important milestone in any relationship and for many it’s the perfect occasion to show off a sparkling new engagement ring on social media.

“With so many different apps and filters available, amateur photographers can now go above and beyond to create beautiful pictures to share with family and friends.

“We wanted to put this to the test to see who can capture the most stunning engagement ring shot on social media.

“We can’t wait to see what photographers in Melton have to offer!”

To be in with a chance of winning, social media pros need to post their engagement ring photo to @beaverbrooksthejewellers on Instagram or @beaverbrooks on Facebook and Twitter before July 31, with the hashtags #EngagementSelfie and #Beaverbrooks.