Melton couple the Lawrence’s open garden to public as part of the National Gardens Scheme

A Melton couple have been busy making their garden look extra special to welcome visitors to their annual open gardens weekend.

Richard and Hilary Lawrence, of 119 Scalford Road, Melton, will be taking part in National Gardens Scheme on Sunday from 11am-5pm.

Their plot includes mixed borders with traditional and exotic plants, enhanced by container planting particularly begonias. There is also a greenhouse, vegetable parterre and various water features including a pond.

Admission is £2.50 for adults and free for children. Homemade teas served.