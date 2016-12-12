Melton choir Global Harmony all set for another Christmas concert

Global Harmony, Melton’s lively community world music choir is once again returning to St Mary’s Church for its popular Christmas concert on Saturday.

The choir will be performing Christmas favourites from Spain, Germany and Cornwall alongside new songs from Poland, Africa, the Caribbean and David Bowie.

To add to the festive atmosphere, there will be a Christmas hamper raffle and wine and mince pies will be available in the interval.

Entry for the concert which starts at 7.30pm is £8 for adults and it’s free admission for under 16s.

To purchase tickets call (01664) 586047 or 01509 880079. Alternatively email ask@globalharmony.org.uk or pay on the door.

Funds raised will be divided between Hope for Justice and Women’s Aid Leicestershire.