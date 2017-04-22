Melton Britpop band Marvel reunites for 20th anniversary charity gig

A former Britpop band from Melton is reforming for a one-off fundraising show to mark the 20th anniversary of its formation.

Marvel, who regularly played to hundreds of fans in their late 1990s heyday, will take to the stage for the first time in two decades at the Market Tavern, Melton, on Saturday, October 21.

The group has started selling tickets for the show on its website and aims to raise hundreds of pounds for the Midlands-based Forever Stars charity which supports parents affected by stillbirth.

They are fronted by singer/songwriter David ‘Alfie’ Jackson who went on to form the chart-hitting The Holloways after leaving Marvel in 2000.

He said: “We’re really excited to be getting back together for this and re-learning the songs that we used to love playing. It’s a real nostalgia trip for all of us as the 90s seemed such an exciting, yet more innocent and hopeful time.

“Although we went our separate ways, we kept in touch and last summer started discussing a reunion. We can’t wait to get back on stage.”

Singer Matt Cullingworth said: “The 90s was a great era for music and original young bands started sprouting up all over Melton. It was brilliant and we hope to recapture some of that magic this time round.”

Marvel will use the gig to raise money for Forever Stars which supported friends of the band whose two children were both still-born.

Matt said: “Any profits from the gig will go straight to Forever Stars who were there to offer support to a friend of mine when he and his wife needed it most. With the support of our friends, families and Marvel fans, I think we can raise a decent amount and do Forever Stars proud.”

Marvel are made up of Melton natives David Jackson, Jim Warner, Matt Cullingworth, Ben Rainforth, Lloyd Young and Mike Underwood. All six will be play a part in the reunion.

Tickets are £7 and available from www.marvelband20.com. You can also follow Marvel on social media: facebook.com/marvelband20 or @marvelband20 on Twitter.